Churches and tax

5 February 2019 9:02 PM

Guest : Bernadette Muthien , a commissioner with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) The regulation of religion has against come under our attention. We've seen with the arrest for money laundering and tax evation, self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri. And then late last year we saw the fanatical scenes outside the Port Elizabeth High Court with people wailing and crying for their spiritual leader. Then we had some of these pastors feeding congregants parafine, and grass, and all sorts of weird thins. Bernadette Muthien , a commissioner with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) joins us on the line for more on this story