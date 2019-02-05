Guest : Peter Major | Mining Analyst at Cadiz Corporate Solutions : Claude Kapemba | Political Analyst at Electoral Institute Of Souther The 25th annual Mining Indaba taking place at the Cape Town Convention Centre . Its brings together mining companies & government and is seen as the premier networking oppurtunity for everyone involved in the industry,
Mining Indaba
|
5 February 2019 10:48 PM
|
5 February 2019 10:24 PM
|
5 February 2019 10:18 PM
|
5 February 2019 9:02 PM
|
4 February 2019 10:48 PM
|
4 February 2019 10:13 PM
|
4 February 2019 9:36 PM
|
4 February 2019 9:27 PM
|
4 February 2019 8:52 PM