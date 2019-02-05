Jobs for Youth

5 February 2019 10:48 PM

Guest : Tasmia Ismail-Saville Has the business world adapted to take in the influx of young millennial graduates. And what can young people do to empower themselves to make sure they find themselves in the job market soon after graduating from colleague or university. Youth Employment Services is a government- business partnership looking to create 1 million youth jobs of the next few years. I started by asking CEO Tasmia Ismail-saville if the corporate world geared up to millenials who don't want to stay in the same job for 35 years only to walk away with a pension and a gold watch...