Sharing violent viral videos

6 February 2019 8:42 PM

Guest : Dianne Schwarz The video of the teacher at San Souci High slapping a learner has gone obviously gone viral, the teacher confronted the girl after she found her using her cell phone in class, a confrontation ensued & the teacher ended up slapping the girl across the face, all the while another kid was filming the whole incident. The Education Department said that the teacher was employed by the SGB so they will decide what action to take.