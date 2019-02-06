Guest : Bruce Baigrie #Unite Behind are a civil society coalition constituted of over 20 organizations They have organised around common campaigns and such Safety , Justice ,land and housing. They have also been vocal in their fight for a decent reliable rail service and State Capture. Bruce Baigrie, an activist with #UNITE BEHIND joins us on the line
#Unite Behind
|
6 February 2019 10:50 PM
|
6 February 2019 10:27 PM
|
6 February 2019 10:14 PM
|
6 February 2019 9:33 PM
|
6 February 2019 8:42 PM
|
5 February 2019 10:48 PM
|
5 February 2019 10:24 PM
|
5 February 2019 10:18 PM
|
5 February 2019 9:31 PM