Hiking with Tim Lundy

Guest : Tim Lundy What is the strangest thing you have seen on a beach? So once you have walked a few beaches and you now feel fit enough to start tackling the mountains, where should you progress to next? Reminder of Sundays walk with the selected hikers.

Rooibos for cardio vascular disease

6 February 2019 10:50 PM
#BeautifulNews

6 February 2019 10:27 PM
#Unite Behind

6 February 2019 9:37 PM
Safer Internet

6 February 2019 9:33 PM
Sharing violent viral videos

6 February 2019 8:42 PM
Jobs for Youth

5 February 2019 10:48 PM
SONA preview

5 February 2019 10:24 PM
Fazloen Hoffman

5 February 2019 10:18 PM
Mining Indaba

5 February 2019 9:31 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
Last year was fourth hottest on record: outlook sizzling - UN
Weather extremes in 2018 included wildfires in California and Greece, drought in South Africa and floods in Kerala, India.
Zimbabwe opposition boycotts Mnangagwa political dialogue
The president invited leaders of the more than 20 political parties that participated in last year's disputed polls to a "post-election dialogue" at his State House office.
Eskom Megawatt Park workers return to work after picketing
Workers abandoned their posts on Wednesday afternoon to picket over the possible split of Eskom as well as retrenchments.

