BeautifulNews

6 February 2019 10:27 PM

Guest : Who goes canoeing through a township? For Siyanda Sopangisa, it’s a natural progression from his days of swimming in Khayelitsha’s wetlands. The waters were an integral part of his childhood. But over time, he watched as the river filled with trash.. He didn’t despair. Instead, Sopangisa saw an opportunity. Not only would he restore the river – he’d do it from a boat.