Rooibos for cardio vascular disease

6 February 2019 10:50 PM

Guest : Professor Amanda Swart Soon cardiologists from all over the world could be prescribing Rooibos as part of the therapeutic approach to tackle cardiovascular disease. The beneficial effects of Rooibos are largely attributed to the complex mix of antioxidant compounds in Rooibos. Currently 59 of these compounds have been identified of which aspalathin is one of the most abundant and also unique to Rooibos