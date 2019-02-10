D6 Remembrance march with Bonita Bennett

10 February 2019 9:57 PM

Guest : Bonita Bennett On 11 February 1966, District Six was declared a 'whites only' area. To commemorate this day former residents will embark on a walk of remembrance thru the area of District 6 where they used to live, The walk will start at the District Six Museum at 11am, to the cairn of stones in Hanover Street and end at the Homecoming Centre in Buitenkant Street. The walk first took place in the late 1980's and in 1994 when he District 6 Museum was opened they formerly organised the event.