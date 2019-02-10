Imam Haron family want inquest Fatima Haron-Masoet

10 February 2019 10:09 PM

Guest : Fatima Haron- Masoet The family of late anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron seeks to reopen an inquest into their loved one's death. Haron was arrested in May and died on 27 September in 1969. An inquest was done that year, but the family did not accept its findings which stated that Haron tripped down a flight of stairs. The Muslim cleric and anti-apartheid activist, who was 45 at the time, died after four months in solitary confinement while being detained under the notorious apartheid security laws. He was appointed the Imam of the Claremont Mosque in 1955, and at the time was one of the youngest ever Imams. Haron's youngest daughter Fatima Haron-Masoet says they have been working with a few well-known names in law enforcement as the family seeks closure and justice for the tragic death of this heroic figure.