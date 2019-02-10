OCD with Dr David Rosenstein

10 February 2019 10:50 PM

Guest : Dr David Rosenstein According to www.psychiatry.org , Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions). The repetitive behaviors, such as hand washing, checking on things or cleaning, can significantly interfere with a person’s daily activities and social interactions. Some OCD sufferers may be obsessed with excessive cleaning or the need for items to be exactly straight or in place, some might show repetitive behaviour like locking doors over & over, returning home to check if they switched of the stove & arranging items obsessively . We are joined on the line by Dr David Rosenstein who specialises in the treatment of OCD 22:35 Interview: Khoekhoe at hillwood- Denver Breda Hillwood Primary in Lavender Hill will become the first school in the Western Cape to offer the Khoekhoe language, one of SA's First languages as an extra mural activity . The language is spoken by three groups of people: the Nama (Khoekhoen), Damar and Haiǁom. Denver Breda is the Language facilitator at Hillwood and joins us on the line Denver 078