Cutting down the provinces

11 February 2019 9:08 PM

Guest : Martin van Staden, legal researcher Free Market Foundation | A proposal by the ANC to cut the number of provinces from 9 to 6 was first discussed at the party’s conference in Mangaung seems to be gathering momentum, it includes a number of proposals including merging ministries & dropping the role of deputy ministers. This is all in an effort to cut costs, How viable are these proposals ?? Joining us on the line is ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa