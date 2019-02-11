Wits Uni protests

11 February 2019 9:35 PM

Guest : Sisanda Mbolekwa Students at Wits University are continuing their protests against lack of accommodation and historical debt. Some students are forced to sleep in libraries and computer labs. Student have embarked on a hunger strike to highlight their plight & local rapper AKA was on hand earlier to hand over a cheque for R100 000 and burgers. SRC President Sisanda Mbolekwa joins us on the line from Wits for more on this story.