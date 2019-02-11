Beautiful News

11 February 2019 10:41 PM

The stories for this week are: https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/gary-kirsten Gary Kirsten knows all about winning. For years, the former Protea was one of the nation’s favourite opening batsmen. In 2011, he coached India to Cricket World Cup victory, shooting his status as a cricketing icon out of the park. But Kirsten’s most recent win has been the hearts of Khayelitsha. There, he realised that real talent can come from any background, but not everyone gets the same opportunities in life. The local hero turned his attention to youth who have no access to professional sports training https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/whelan-jansen A chorus of voices carry over the pews and out the church doors. The solemn sound of a piano adds to the air of reverence. Whelan Jansen’s purpose here is simple: show children they have talent, hone their potential, and spread joy. For over a decade, Jansen has been reaching kids in Elsies River through his skills as a pianist and musical director. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/justin-dingwall See those stylish images on social media? They don’t portray the diversity of this world. As a fashion photographer, Justin Dingwall recognised a lack of inclusivity. But he had the power to take action. . So he began teaming up with people who don’t fit the standard, people with stories to tell. His collaborations allow a person’s individuality to inform aesthetics. The result is a deconstruction not just of perceptions, but societal beliefs. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/musonda-kabwe Musonda Kabwe is a creative hybrid, multimedia maven, and the epitome of cool. In a sea of digital artists striving to create the new hip, Kabwe stands out. From graphic designer to illustrator, he’s utilising his phenomenal skills to merge modern craft and tradition. Known as Müs, the artist draws us closer to celebrating our identity with his bold designs. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/leonard-bailey?rq=bailey There is one thing this athlete with Down Syndrome definitely can’t do – come home empty-handed. Year after year, Bailey would leave school athletics events with trophies in his arms and medals hanging off his neck. Born into a family of sports fanatics, it was inevitable he’d be a champion. Today, Bailey is a record-holding gold medalist, proving his prowess in shot put, discus and javelin. But this athlete’s journey to success hasn’t been plain sailing. Bailey’s father is a pensioner on whom the family is dependent. From sports shoes to airplane tickets, the costs add up – particularly when people are reluctant to sponsor differently-abled athletes. In 2018, Bailey qualified to compete at the International Athletics Association for People with Down Syndrome World Championships, but couldn’t afford the trip to Portugal. Two days before the competition, another athlete’s parents donated the funds. After thinking he wouldn’t make it, Bailey went on to break a world record for shot put