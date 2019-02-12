Tonight with Lester Podcast

SONA debate


Guest : Lindsay Dentlinger Members of parliament will for the next two days debate President Cyril Ramaphosa on his State of the Nation address Legislators to either critique or applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the first citizen expected to deliver his response on Thursday. And while some political parties may secretly harbour plaudits for president and his speech, the announcement of May 8 as the general election date means that all political parties are now only interested in campaigning and electioneering. But unsurprisingly the debate has been overshadowed by opposition MPs attacking government and Eskom over load-shedding. Parts of the country have been without electricity for hours after Eskom announced on Monday that South Africans should expect power cuts this week. While opposition parties focused on the power cuts, ANC legislators stuck shining a spotlight on the positive aspects of Ramaphosa’s speech and his government's performance over the last 12 months. Usually, parties put forward a mix of party whips and backbenchers to debate the President’s speech. But with this debate being the last before the May 8 national elections, only the best and brightest were sent to the podium. The ANC put forward five ministers, a deputy minister and the party’s Chief Whip among others to defend the president’s program.

EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi

The Cosatu leader addressed thousands of members outside the Durban City Hall after they marched through the CBD on Wednesday.

Sanef, Ndabeni-Abrahams meet after apology to media
Sanef, Ndabeni-Abrahams meet after apology to media

Sanef says it welcomes Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's apology for her behaviour and her admission that it's brought her office into disrepute.
ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt
ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt

The ANCYL says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.

