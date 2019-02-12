SONA debate

12 February 2019 8:25 PM

Guest : Lindsay Dentlinger Members of parliament will for the next two days debate President Cyril Ramaphosa on his State of the Nation address Legislators to either critique or applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the first citizen expected to deliver his response on Thursday. And while some political parties may secretly harbour plaudits for president and his speech, the announcement of May 8 as the general election date means that all political parties are now only interested in campaigning and electioneering. But unsurprisingly the debate has been overshadowed by opposition MPs attacking government and Eskom over load-shedding. Parts of the country have been without electricity for hours after Eskom announced on Monday that South Africans should expect power cuts this week. While opposition parties focused on the power cuts, ANC legislators stuck shining a spotlight on the positive aspects of Ramaphosa’s speech and his government's performance over the last 12 months. Usually, parties put forward a mix of party whips and backbenchers to debate the President’s speech. But with this debate being the last before the May 8 national elections, only the best and brightest were sent to the podium. The ANC put forward five ministers, a deputy minister and the party’s Chief Whip among others to defend the president’s program.