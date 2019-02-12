Hillwood Primary offers indigenous taal

12 February 2019 9:45 PM

Guest : Denver Breda Hillwood Primary in Lavender Hill will become the first school in the Western Cape to offer the Khoekhoe language, one of SA's First languages as an extramural activity. KHOE Languages Week was first celebrated in 2018, from the 1st-8th December and brought the language into the spotlight again. According to the Endangered Languages Project website, the Khoe language is classified as vulnerable with between 190 000-210 000 speakers world. The language is spoken by three groups of people: the Nama (Khoekhoen), Damara and Haiǁom.