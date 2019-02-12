Climate Change, it's happening

12 February 2019 10:04 PM

Guest : Nhlanhla Sibisi | Campaigner at Greenpeace Africa In what is being called a consequence of climate change, more than 50 polar bears have invaded a Russian settlement in the Arctic, forcing terrified residents to stay in their homes. The settlement, Belushya Guba, off Russia’s northeast coast and has a population of about 2,500. Officials declared a state of emergency on Saturday after reports of bears attacking people and entering homes. Because polar bears are protected in Russia, residents are prohibited from killing the hungry intruders. The settlement has put up additional fences in an effort to control the bears. Generally, polar bears are born on land but spend most of their time on ice sheets and in the water, where they hunt and feed on seals. Joining us on the line is Nhlanhla Sibisi , Climate and Energy Campaigner with Greenpeace Africa