Climate Change, it's happening

Guest : Nhlanhla Sibisi | Campaigner at Greenpeace Africa In what is being called a consequence of climate change, more than 50 polar bears have invaded a Russian settlement in the Arctic, forcing terrified residents to stay in their homes. The settlement, Belushya Guba, off Russia’s northeast coast and has a population of about 2,500. Officials declared a state of emergency on Saturday after reports of bears attacking people and entering homes. Because polar bears are protected in Russia, residents are prohibited from killing the hungry intruders. The settlement has put up additional fences in an effort to control the bears. Generally, polar bears are born on land but spend most of their time on ice sheets and in the water, where they hunt and feed on seals. Joining us on the line is Nhlanhla Sibisi , Climate and Energy Campaigner with Greenpeace Africa

Sainthood

12 February 2019 10:48 PM
Hillwood Primary offers indigenous taal

12 February 2019 9:45 PM
Small businesses & load shedding

12 February 2019 8:53 PM
SONA debate

12 February 2019 8:25 PM
Beautiful News

11 February 2019 10:41 PM
Tourism In South Africa

11 February 2019 9:45 PM
Wits Uni protests

11 February 2019 9:35 PM
Cutting down the provinces

11 February 2019 9:08 PM
OCD with Dr David Rosenstein

10 February 2019 10:50 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
