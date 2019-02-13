Second Passport & living in China

13 February 2019 9:27 PM

Guests : Sandra Woest Chester & Lauren Malgas Last night an emotional listener Faldielah called in. She was at home alone with her child, in the dark. And she said she'd had enough of South Africa. That she was moving. I want us to listen to that call again. I think it's deeply powerful. And really brings across Faldielah's sense of frustration. And this got us thinking how many professional, particularly black professional South Africans are deciding to leave the country. We found out that that number is quite high. And that many young professional South Africans are BUYING second passports, through overseas investment programmes, as a Plan B. But what's it like, deciding to call another country home? Couple Chester, and Lauren Malgas live and teach in China. They've been doing so for the last 5 years now. And we want to find out by them what's it like. They come back every year for a short vacation. And then they leave again.