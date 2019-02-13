Can Eskom reverse the Brain Drain?

13 February 2019 10:38 PM

Guests : Dirk Hermann, Deputy General Secretary of Trade Union Solidarity | Tony Ehrenreich Eskom is in deep trouble, they are billions of rands in debt, their infrastructure is crumbling & they cant keep the lights on. South Africans are furious as they struggle to get used to regular load shedding and at the same time as they are struggling to keep the lights on Eskom claims it needs to charge us more for electricity. There has been talk of unbundling the state owned electricity supplier, a suggestion that has split opinion amongst energy experts. A possible plan could be to rehire retired engineers who are used to work for Eskom, they know the operations & have years of institutional knowledge that is much needed at this moment. Earlier today Pravin Gordhan tacitly admitting letting go of so many experienced, seasoned engineers during Eskom's restructuring may have been a bad idea.