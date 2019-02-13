Beautiful News

13 February 2019 10:53 PM

Guest : Musonda Kabwe https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/musonda-kabwe Musonda Kabwe is a creative hybrid A multimedia maven, and the epitome of cool. In a sea of digital artists striving to create the new hip, Kabwe stands out. From graphic designer to illustrator, he’s utilising his phenomenal skills to merge modern craft and tradition Known as Müs, the artist draws us closer to celebrating our identity with his bold designs. Born in Zambia, raised in Johannesburg, and educated at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Kabwe’s diverse life experiences guide his art. Wherever he goes, creativity and artistic expression follow. He uses his work to showcase the cultural influences all around him. By tapping into what defines a community, Kabwe deepens his understanding of others.