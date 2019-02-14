SONA & disabilities

14 February 2019 8:42 PM

Guest : Marlene Le Roux | Director: Cultural Development at Artscape Earlier this week we interviewed Marlene Le Roux, Artscape CEO and disability rights campaigner after she noticed that President Ramaphosa made no mention of peoples with disabilities in his SONA speech. She wrote an open letter to the President decrying the absence of people with disabilities. Ttoday during the SONA debate reply President Ramaphosa made up for it, we counted at least 6 mentions of peoples with disabilities during the debate, Marlene Le Roux is back with us now.