Guest : Marongoa Ramaboa | Every Valentines Day , the Dept of Home Affairs & Robben Island Museum collaborate to organize a mass wedding on the Island. one couple who tied the knot on the famous island are Lydia & JP Persent..... Before we get to them lets welcome onto the show Morongoa Ramaboa, spokesperson for the Robben Island Museum
Robben Island weddings
