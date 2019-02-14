Guest : Kas Naidoo | Not all of us are comfortable using the latest dating app to find love. Some folks prefer the old fashioned method of using a match maker. Kas Naidoo has been match making for the last 13 years, she runs a service called Executive Matchmaking which hooks up Single, divorced or widowed people looking for a meaningful relationship, it is not for one night stands & quickies.
Old School Match Making
