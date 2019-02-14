14 February 2019 10:55 PM

Guests : Liso Sindo & Luyolo Lenga Tonight in the Last Hour we feature a couple of Mdantsane born musicians Luyolo Lenga & Liso Somila Toyi Sindo who will be performing at the Mdantsane Grooves festival at the Baxter Theatre in March. Their music is traditional , Luyolo uses a traditional wooden bow that creates that authentic African sound . They join us live in the studio to share some of their music...