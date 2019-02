17 February 2019 9:43 PM

Guest : Patric Tariq Mellet There is a lot to be said for the identity that particularly "coloured" people come to embody in Cape town. Patric Tariq Mellet is now our resident Cultural and History analyst. Every two weeks he'll come on air and tell us fascinating stories of Cape Town's people, it's indigenous, colonial, and contemporary history. And this is a way of learning of each other, from each other.