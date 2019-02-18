Tonight with Lester Podcast

Armed Forces Day


Guests: Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux |               Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi. Armed Forces Day is being observed on February 21st with more than 8 500 troops from all the four services taking part in military manouverrs around cape Town. Some of the main events include Military displays and career exhibitions at Mandela Stadium in Khayelitsha, Armed Forces Day Parade and Capability Demonstration at Sunset Beach in Bloubergstrand & Night Shoot demonstration at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg on 19 February 2019 starting at 19:00pm. Its the Night Shooting demonstration that has upset residents who feel that there was no consultation and object to the live fire excercise happening so close to the township of Lavender Hill which suffers from regular outbreaks of gang violence. Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from the SANDF join us on the line,

Matrics

Matrics

20 February 2019 10:53 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

20 February 2019 10:41 PM
Illegal smoke on Tito's radar

Illegal smoke on Tito's radar

20 February 2019 10:34 PM
Funeka Soldaat

Funeka Soldaat

20 February 2019 10:07 PM
Best Dining Dives in Cape Town

Best Dining Dives in Cape Town

20 February 2019 9:30 PM
A lion on the loose

A lion on the loose

20 February 2019 9:07 PM
Budget reaction

Budget reaction

20 February 2019 8:36 PM
Leave our Caster alone

Leave our Caster alone

19 February 2019 10:53 PM
Business help for female entrepreneurs

Business help for female entrepreneurs

19 February 2019 10:33 PM
Raise your Voice,Not Your Phone

Raise your Voice,Not Your Phone

19 February 2019 10:04 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closer
Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closer

The ad hoc committee has received a briefing from Parliament’s lawyers on the process to be followed.
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shot
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shot

While details are still sketchy, it’s understood the shooting occurred during a foiled robbery at the institution.
Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some
Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some

As Zimbabwe economic squeeze gets tighter, some are asking whether life better under the man who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us