18 February 2019 9:08 PM

Guests: Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux | Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi. Armed Forces Day is being observed on February 21st with more than 8 500 troops from all the four services taking part in military manouverrs around cape Town. Some of the main events include Military displays and career exhibitions at Mandela Stadium in Khayelitsha, Armed Forces Day Parade and Capability Demonstration at Sunset Beach in Bloubergstrand & Night Shoot demonstration at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg on 19 February 2019 starting at 19:00pm. Its the Night Shooting demonstration that has upset residents who feel that there was no consultation and object to the live fire excercise happening so close to the township of Lavender Hill which suffers from regular outbreaks of gang violence. Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from the SANDF join us on the line,