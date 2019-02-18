Caster's fight

18 February 2019 9:53 PM

Guest : Katrina Karkazis | Senior Visiting Fellow Global Health Justice Partnership at Yale University Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya appearedat the Court of Arbitration for Sport today to challenge proposed rules that could force her to lower her testosterone levels. The South African government has come out in full support of Caster. And they say the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), is specifically targeting Semenya and has called them a "gross violation" of her human rights. The controversial measures would force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to take drugs to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing. The SA Government also announced a 25 million rand war chest for Caster's legal effort.