Manenberg swimming pool closed

18 February 2019 10:02 PM

Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town | The City's has decided to close the Manenberg swimming pool with immediate effect after a second incident of violence towards the staff at the swimming pool. A few weeks ago a staff member was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of youths breaking in through a fence. And then this passed Saturday a life guard was assaulted and the pool had to be closed after further threats were made.