Which skills are most valuable for our teens?

18 February 2019 10:35 PM

Guest : Anthony Spanjaard When it comes to schools, and learning, what do we teach our young people. Our future adults. There's a school of thought centres around the different sets of “hard skills” and subject choices most likely to follow a certain career path or at the very least, provide options after Matric. However, there is a school of thought that “soft skills” look to equip teens even beyond their school years. According to a recent analysis by LinkedIn which measured the most sought-after skills required by companies in 2019, they found that certain soft skills mattered just as much as various hard skills to prospective employers. So, how does this affect our teens now and in the future? Simply put, it allows us to make smart choices for the future and enjoy an increased quality of life now. Future Proof SA is a organisation that tries to prepare young people for a future in entrepreneurialism.