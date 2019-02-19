Guest : Heidi Hawkins The anger over tonight's live fire exercise by the SANDF on Sunrise Beach has prompted members of cape Town's diving community to protests against the exercise. They're concerned about the danger the noise off the weapons being fired will have on the underwater marine life. Heidi Hawkins, one of the organisers joins us on the line from Sunrise beach
Occupy Sunrise Beach
|
21 February 2019 11:02 PM
|
21 February 2019 10:37 PM
|
21 February 2019 10:04 PM
|
21 February 2019 9:52 PM
|
Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet
|
21 February 2019 9:23 PM
|
21 February 2019 9:03 PM
|
21 February 2019 8:49 PM
|
20 February 2019 10:53 PM
|
20 February 2019 10:41 PM
|
20 February 2019 10:34 PM