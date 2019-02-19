Tonight with Lester Podcast

Armed Forces Day: Why do we need it?


Guest : John Stupart The Armed Forces Day planned for the 21st of February has seemingly caught many Capetonians off guard. Listeners to this show questioned the expense spent on bringing almost 10 thousand military personelle from around the country for a week long display of the country's military capability. John Stupart is editor of African Defence Review he joins us on the lnie.

