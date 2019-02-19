How Budget 2019 affects the average Joe

19 February 2019 9:57 PM

Guest : Dominic Brown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his 2019 budget vote in Parliament tomorrow. Let's be honest there's going to be very little to look forward to. You and I, the South African taxpayer will be called upon to bail out SOE's - Eskom in particular. And when I say Taxpayer, I mean every body. Every single economically active South Africa is a taxpayer. If you buy a lolly pop from the corner shop, you've contributed to VAT. If you petrol in your car, or contribute to someone putting petrol in their car so that you can get to work. You're contributing to a fuel levy, or a Road Accident fund levy.