Guest : Carl Wastie Tommorrow Kfm DJ Carl Wastie & the MEC for Education Debbie Schaeffer are launching the WCED anti-bullying campaign "Raise Your Voice, Not Your Phone" at Westridge Secondary in Mitchells Plain. Videos of different bullying incidents almost always go viral after being shared on various social media platforms and this campaign will draw attention to those who film, post or distribute bullying videos. Carl Wastie the host of Kfm Flash drive joins us on the line

The Last Hour

21 February 2019 11:02 PM
Quanita Adams

21 February 2019 10:37 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

21 February 2019 10:04 PM
Institutional bias against Black Hair

21 February 2019 9:52 PM
Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet

21 February 2019 9:23 PM
Addicted to Grand Pa

21 February 2019 9:03 PM
Jee-A van der Linde: Can Dagga save our economy?

21 February 2019 8:49 PM
Matrics

20 February 2019 10:53 PM
Beautiful News Winner

20 February 2019 10:41 PM
Illegal smoke on Tito's radar

20 February 2019 10:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Malmesbury school principal facing charges of sexual impropriety
Malmesbury school principal facing charges of sexual impropriety

He was arrested on 14 February and was granted bail when he appeared in court the next day.
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes

In 2009, South Africa learned about the IAAF calling into question the sex of Olympic Caster Semenya. How long has sex testing existed in athletics, and how has it affected athletes?
Sars officials execute search & seizure warrant at Bosasa headquarters: report
Sars officials execute search & seizure warrant at Bosasa headquarters: report

The controversial company had been marred by a string of allegations at the Zondo commission.
