19 February 2019 10:04 PM

Guest : Carl Wastie Tommorrow Kfm DJ Carl Wastie & the MEC for Education Debbie Schaeffer are launching the WCED anti-bullying campaign "Raise Your Voice, Not Your Phone" at Westridge Secondary in Mitchells Plain. Videos of different bullying incidents almost always go viral after being shared on various social media platforms and this campaign will draw attention to those who film, post or distribute bullying videos. Carl Wastie the host of Kfm Flash drive joins us on the line