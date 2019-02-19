Business help for female entrepreneurs

19 February 2019 10:33 PM

Guest : Tamburai Chirume The Business of Creative Entrepreneurship, a programme sponsored by American Corner and U.S Consulate assists creative female entrepreneurs in making sure their businesses are compliant and are ready for export. The programme runs in partnership with Tamburai Chirume, from Luxury African brand ONE OF EACH, an all women company focusing on exporting luxury fashion accessories and apparel proudly designed and made in Cape Town for the world. The program covers some of the following topics * Compliance for Creative Businesses in South Africa * Product Review and Costing * Brand Story * Selling your product * Introduction to Export