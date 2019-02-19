Leave our Caster alone

19 February 2019 10:53 PM

Guest : Dr Hajie Mohammed Dawjee It's Day 2 of Caster Semenya's hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, where she is challenging the IAAF’s rules that would force her to lower her testosterone levels chemically. Caster has received support from all overt the world and people are rallying around her on all forms of social media as Katie Hopkins a UK columnist and all around nasty piece of work found out when she tweeted a very nasty comment recently. Twitter users have attacked Hopkins in defence of Caster.