Budget reaction

20 February 2019 8:36 PM

Guests : Isaac Matshego | Nedbank Economist Daniel McCLaren | Section 27 Pensioners are getting an increase, MP's are not. Schools are getting a bigger slice of the pie . Beer will go up by 12 cents a can, a bottle of whisky will cost R4.54 more, and a packet of cigarettes will cost R1.14 more & vapers can also expect to pay for their fix. Tax on fuel rises by 29 cents a litre for petrol, and 30 cents a litre for diesel. Personal income tax remains unchanged. These are just some of the highlights off Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden speech, joining us to for their thoughts on the important Budget speech is Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. and Daniel mcCLaren from Section 27