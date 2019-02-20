Tonight with Lester Podcast

Budget reaction


Guests : Isaac Matshego | Nedbank Economist               Daniel McCLaren | Section 27 Pensioners are getting an increase, MP's are not. Schools are getting a bigger slice of the pie . Beer will go up by 12 cents a can, a bottle of whisky will cost R4.54 more, and a packet of cigarettes will cost R1.14 more & vapers can also expect to pay for their fix. Tax on fuel rises by 29 cents a litre for petrol, and 30 cents a litre for diesel. Personal income tax remains unchanged. These are just some of the highlights off Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden speech, joining us to for their thoughts on the important Budget speech is Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. and Daniel mcCLaren from Section 27

The Last Hour

21 February 2019 11:02 PM
Quanita Adams

21 February 2019 10:37 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

21 February 2019 10:04 PM
Institutional bias against Black Hair

21 February 2019 9:52 PM
Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet

21 February 2019 9:23 PM
Addicted to Grand Pa

21 February 2019 9:03 PM
Jee-A van der Linde: Can Dagga save our economy?

21 February 2019 8:49 PM
Matrics

20 February 2019 10:53 PM
Beautiful News Winner

20 February 2019 10:41 PM
Illegal smoke on Tito's radar

20 February 2019 10:34 PM
