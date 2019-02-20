A lion on the loose

20 February 2019 9:07 PM

Guest : Bennie Goliath Drew Abrahamson The search continues on for a lion which managed to escape from the Karoo National Park. Game rangers searched for the big cat across four farms situated near Beaufort West on Monday. The lion went missing over the weekend. This is not the first time that a lion has managed to escape from the park. Sylvester the lion became somewhat famous after repeatedly escaping from the park back in 2015 and 2016. He was later found.