Best Dining Dives in Cape Town

20 February 2019 9:30 PM

Guest : Katy Rose Wolfgat, a little restaurant in Paternoster was recently voted as the worlds best by the inaugural World Restaurant Awards held in Paris. The Cape has a multitude of amazing fine dining establishments but not all of us are into that sort of thing. Some of us prefer places where you can get a solid amazing meal at reasonable. Maybe a hole in the wall place. A place where the hygiene and cleanliness isn't really the number one priority. But the food is amazing. Katy Rose,content producer for food24.com joins us for a chat on some lesser known dives that will rock your culinary world.