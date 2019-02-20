20 February 2019 10:07 PM

Guest : Funeka Soldaat Activist Funeka Soldaat's new book Uhambo, tells the life story of an activist in her own words. You probably know the name funeka soldaat if you follow news in Cape Town. She's a gender and LGBTQI activist offended quoted or called for reaction to heinous crimes like corrective rape in Cape Town's townships. She herself is a victim of violence for which her attackers have never been punished. Funeka says her book is aimed at young, black lesbians and their families.