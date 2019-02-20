Illegal smoke on Tito's radar

20 February 2019 10:34 PM

Guest : Yusuf Abramjee | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has acknowledged the need to combat illegal cigarette sales in SA but dissapointed when he ignored calls by #TakeBackTheTax to not increase excise duties . #TakeBackTheTax said this increase in sin tax on cigarettes is a gift to illegal cigarette makers who continued to grow exponentially. the latest increase will only make the illegal ones more attractive to smokers. Yusuf Abramjee, spokesperson for TakeBackThe tax joins us on the line