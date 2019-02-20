20 February 2019 10:53 PM

Guests : Peter Kriel University choices may feel like a distant priority for this year’s Matrics who are currently settling into the rhythm of their final year at school. But now is in fact the optimal time to be investigating what they want to study and where, because making the right choice takes time, and will ultimately impact on study success and employability 4 years from now, an expert says. The application process will go in full effect after the April Holidays when the rush is expected and matrics will have to make the all-important choice about what and where to do their tertiary studies. Peter Kriel General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education joins us on the line now.