Jee-A van der Linde: Can Dagga save our economy?

21 February 2019 8:49 PM

Guest : Jee-A van der Linde A recent article in Bloomberg looked at the economic impact the legal dagga industry has had on the Canadian economy since it was legalised in October 2018, it's been estimated that about 125 000 jobs could be created in the research & development sector, not to mention the retail industry.



Closer to home Cape Town-based economist Jee-A van der Linde has been looking at the impact it's had on the Lesotho economy where, in 2017, it became the first African country to legalise the growth of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes.