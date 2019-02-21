Tonight with Lester Podcast

Addicted to Grand Pa


Guest : Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos | During last nights show the abuse of Grand pa headache powders came up, A listener called in to say his mother is set in her ways. She smokes her cigarettes, and needs to take a Grandpa powder a few times a day. That struck a chord with Waleed our producer who says he also knows a person who can't start their day without a grandpa. I too know someone who as they go to work buy's a grandpa and a cheap energy drink to get the day started.

Dorothy Masuka

Dorothy Masuka

24 February 2019 10:52 PM
Another rape scandal for ANC

Another rape scandal for ANC

24 February 2019 10:43 PM
City Housing plan

City Housing plan

24 February 2019 10:19 PM
Rampahosa & new SIU unit

Rampahosa & new SIU unit

24 February 2019 9:36 PM
Sizwe Mbete - The game

Sizwe Mbete - The game

24 February 2019 9:32 PM
The Last Hour

The Last Hour

21 February 2019 11:02 PM
Quanita Adams

Quanita Adams

21 February 2019 10:37 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

21 February 2019 10:04 PM
Institutional bias against Black Hair

Institutional bias against Black Hair

21 February 2019 9:52 PM
Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet

Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet

21 February 2019 9:23 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after R. Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.
Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting
Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting

Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYL
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYL

On Sunday, 'City Press' reported that Ramaphosa singled out Collin Malatji for the position during a meeting in Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, last week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us