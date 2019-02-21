Addicted to Grand Pa

21 February 2019 9:03 PM

Guest : Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos | During last nights show the abuse of Grand pa headache powders came up, A listener called in to say his mother is set in her ways. She smokes her cigarettes, and needs to take a Grandpa powder a few times a day. That struck a chord with Waleed our producer who says he also knows a person who can't start their day without a grandpa. I too know someone who as they go to work buy's a grandpa and a cheap energy drink to get the day started.