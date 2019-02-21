Why anti-vaccine beliefs and ideas spread so fast on the internet

21 February 2019 9:23 PM

Guest : Marina Joubert: There’s been a recent increase globally in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. This can be seen in recent measles outbreaks in parts of the world where it was thought to have been eradicated. This has prompted the World Health Organisation to list “vaccine hesitancy” (the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines) as one of 10 global health threats in 2019. While there are many complex reasons why people choose not to vaccinate, changes in the way that information is accessed may provide one explanation for the rise in vaccine hesitancy. And while there's so much science to back up the efficacy of Vaccination. We live in a world now where facts don't matter.