Rampahosa & new SIU unit

24 February 2019 9:36 PM

Guest : Zackie Achmat Earlier today President Ramaphosa announced the formation of a Special Investigating Unit Special Tribunal as the State tries to recover money stolen from the taxpayers due to corruption & irregular spending. Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya has been appointed as the head of the Special Tribunal for a 3 year period and will be assisted by 7 other Judges. According to the statement issued by Presidency Diko , the powers and functions of the Special Tribunal are to adjudicate on any civil proceedings brought before it by the SIU in its own name or on behalf of a State institution or any interested party as defined by the regulations, emanating from the investigation by such SIU. Meaning, we want our money back