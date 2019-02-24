City Housing plan

24 February 2019 10:19 PM

Guest : Malusi Booi The City of Cape Town has unveiled its strategy for future housing. R2.1 billion has been budgeted for the development of new housing opportunities over the medium term with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year. Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato announced the 2018/2019 budget is allocated to 36 housing developments which are either in the planning phase, already underway, or in the process of being finalised. Despite this city says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 ,