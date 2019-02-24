Tonight with Lester Podcast

City Housing plan


Guest : Malusi Booi The City of Cape Town has unveiled its strategy for future housing. R2.1 billion has been budgeted for the development of new housing opportunities over the medium term with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year. Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato announced the 2018/2019 budget is allocated to 36 housing developments which are either in the planning phase, already underway, or in the process of being finalised. Despite this city says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 ,

26 February 2019 11:00 PM
26 February 2019 10:45 PM
26 February 2019 10:06 PM
26 February 2019 9:48 PM
26 February 2019 8:57 PM
26 February 2019 8:38 PM
25 February 2019 10:43 PM
25 February 2019 10:26 PM
25 February 2019 9:57 PM
25 February 2019 9:37 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu (70) has fainted while delivering his State of the Province Address.
NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death
NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death

The grade 5 victim from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville was stabbed several times and later died in hospital.
WATCH LIVE: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion.
