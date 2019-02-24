Another rape scandal for ANC

24 February 2019 10:43 PM

Guest : Sarah Mokwebo Just a week after ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe returned to work after being cleared of sexual assault allegations lodged by his former personal assistant, ANC's Head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa has been accused of raping someone at a private party a year ago . The ANC has confirmed that the complainant has sent a grievance letter to Depuy Secretary General Jessie Duarte. Kodwa said in a statement that the allegations were made in a letter "replete with false accusations" and described it as a "feeble yet dangerous attempt at political blackmail and manipulation". Sarah Mokwebo, who is part of the ANC youth league member and one of the naked protesters at Wits University laying her body on the line for Fees Must Fall movement joins us on the line