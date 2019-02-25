Shark Barrier

25 February 2019 9:07 PM

Guest : Conrad Mathee A new type of shark deterrent developed by the University of Stellenbosch was recently installed in Reunion, in the indian ocean. The SharkSafe Barrier is made up of tubes with strong magnets and mimics a kelp forests which sharks naturally keep out off. The SharkSafe barrier was tested here in Gansbaai, where for a 2 year period sharks avoided the barrier even when food was placed within the boundary. The barrier claims to have a 100% success rate. Professor Conrad Mathee from the University of Stellenbosch joins us on the line for more on this story.