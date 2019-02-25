Tonight with Lester Podcast

Youth coaching


Guest : Anthony Spanjaard Last week we interviewed Anthony Spanjaard a Teen Results coach with Future Proof SA.. Anthony spoke about teaching kids "hard" & "soft" skills. Tonight we have Anthony back. He wants to invite a teen with self confidence issues to work with him over a 12 week period. The young person has to be in grade 7-12 and willing to work with Anthony to achieve the best outcome for the 12 week course.. Maybe you can get the young person in your home to call in on 021 446 0567. Anthony can have a few names, and then he'll decide who'll be joining him on the programme.

Hitting the Big Time

Hitting the Big Time

27 February 2019 10:53 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

27 February 2019 10:32 PM
Opiod pain crisis

Opiod pain crisis

27 February 2019 9:58 PM
Being a surrogate

Being a surrogate

27 February 2019 9:39 PM
"Animal Whisperer" get's bitten

"Animal Whisperer" get's bitten

27 February 2019 8:57 PM
Woman Zone Story Cafe

Woman Zone Story Cafe

27 February 2019 8:37 PM
Art theft

Art theft

26 February 2019 11:00 PM
Mother City Comedy Festival

Mother City Comedy Festival

26 February 2019 10:45 PM
UCT's The Pitch

UCT's The Pitch

26 February 2019 10:06 PM
Old SA Flag

Old SA Flag

26 February 2019 9:48 PM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Ex-Glencore CEO lifts lid on Eskom tactics to force Optimum out of business
Ex-Glencore CEO lifts lid on Eskom tactics to force Optimum out of business

Clinton Ephron took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and testified that Brian Molefe simply refused to negotiate a new contractual agreement with the mining company without giving reasons.
Ramaphosa on Kodwa, Mabe matters: 'ANC must address these issues openly'
Ramaphosa on Kodwa, Mabe matters: 'ANC must address these issues openly'

Pule Mabe is being accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant while rape allegations have also recently been levelled against Zizi Kodwa.
SA could run out of money by 2042, Parliament told
SA could run out of money by 2042, Parliament told

The head of the Fiscal Cliff Study Group, Professor Jannie Rossouw, says South Africa’s position has deteriorated since last year’s Budget.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us