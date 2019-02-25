Youth coaching

25 February 2019 9:37 PM

Guest : Anthony Spanjaard Last week we interviewed Anthony Spanjaard a Teen Results coach with Future Proof SA.. Anthony spoke about teaching kids "hard" & "soft" skills. Tonight we have Anthony back. He wants to invite a teen with self confidence issues to work with him over a 12 week period. The young person has to be in grade 7-12 and willing to work with Anthony to achieve the best outcome for the 12 week course.. Maybe you can get the young person in your home to call in on 021 446 0567. Anthony can have a few names, and then he'll decide who'll be joining him on the programme.