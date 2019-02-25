Ratings agencies & 2019 budget

25 February 2019 9:57 PM

Guest : David French As South Africa awaits the verdict of the world’s rating agencies regarding the country’s credit rating, There is already much speculation over how the 2019 Budget Speech, delivered last week by the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, will affect their decision. The possibility of unbundling Eskom & Mboweni openly questioning the need for SOE's must have gone done well with the agencies. David French Director of Tax Consulting at Mazars joins us on the line from Johannesburg